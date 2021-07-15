Watch
Gas leak contained near Sam's Town hotel-casino on Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police closed a busy intersection early Thursday morning due to a gas leak investigation.
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jul 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police closed a busy intersection early Thursday morning due to a gas leak investigation.

Officials reported the gas leak before 3 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Southwest Gas representatives were all called to the scene.

The CCFD said a backhoe digging at the intersection hit a gas line and the leak was contained at about 5:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident but the intersection at Nellis and Boulder Highway was closed in all directions for the on-scene investigation.

Southwest Gas did not release any immediate information.

