Gas leak contained near Sam's Town hotel-casino on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police closed a busy intersection early Thursday morning due to a gas leak investigation.

Officials reported the gas leak before 3 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard. The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Southwest Gas representatives were all called to the scene.

The CCFD said a backhoe digging at the intersection hit a gas line and the leak was contained at about 5:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident but the intersection at Nellis and Boulder Highway was closed in all directions for the on-scene investigation.

Southwest Gas did not release any immediate information.