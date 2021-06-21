Garth Brooks tickets for once sold out Allegiant Stadium concert go on sale today

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A number of seats once thought unobtainable will be up for grabs through Ticketmaster Monday afternoon.

The Garth Brooks concert, originally scheduled to be the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in August , 2020 but was postponed twice to July 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When first made available, the concert sold more than 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes.

Brooks said he's waited a long time for this performance, but none have waited longer than the fans eager to see the first major concert inside of Las Vegas's nearly $2,000,000,000 entertainment venue.

"I just feel lucky that this did not get swept away by the pandemic," he said, "and this is the beginning of the stadium tour for us so this will be the very first of the tour. People keep saying what's going to happen? I don't have a clue what's about to happen, I just know it's going to be a lot of fun."

Due to the multiple delays, Brooks will not be the first act inside of Allegiant as electronic DJ Illenium will perform his Trilogy Concert in a smaller capacity on July 4.

Fans can only get the tickets in three ways when they become available at noon on Monday.

People can purchase the tickets through the Ticketmaster website, by calling the Ticketmaster line at 1-877-654-2784, or through the Ticketmaster app on a mobile phone.