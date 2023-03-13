Gardening tips to surpass the hottest weather and poor soil

Spring is one week away, which means… we have officially sprung forward. And hopefully you changed your clocks!

More people will be getting out and tending to their garden… but how do you keep those plants growing in weather that's only getting warmer?

Growing anything here in the desert can be a challenge… and certain plants perform best. As spring approaches, and more people look to get their yards in shape, we went to the experts to help you hone your gardening skills.

In the middle of an east Las Vegas housing development… stands a large green house. It's called Botany.

And here, you'll find a wide variety of plants ranging from common cacti and succulents to other precious greenery… some coming all the way from Indonesia and Thailand.

But how does one start their own green house or garden at home in this desert climate?

"You can go and get a little green house that you can set up in your backyard. Just make sure there's enough shade cover, especially during the hot, hot, hot months," said Christina Sforza, manager of Botany.

And don't forget to water those plants she says… but make sure you don't over water them.

"Just giving them enough water, enough light, and enough love definitely helps these plants grow out here," said Sforza.

As we know - the desert soil is not that of the soil in California for example…Where you can grow avocados, lemon trees and have roses last all summer long. That's why Sforza says having a green house could be the perfect alternative as you're living in the desert. Depending on what the plant is and where you're planting it could make all the difference in its growth. Just don't forget to add a little potting soil.

People like Jennifer Villafuerte are taking taking the gardening journey one step at a time.

"My green thumb is getting there. I do hope in the future to have a garden and grow my own vegetables and produce. But right now, i'm just keeping it at home base with my house plants," said Villafuerte.

If not a green house, maybe just a plant or two…

"Maybe just an indoor fern. Seeing what fits and what not…just getting some ideas to spruce my apartment up," said Chern Chung.

And if you're coming by just to look around…

"Bring your lunch and hang out with the fish. We also do house calls and plant maintenance and plant rentals," said Sforza.

She says it doesn't take a green thumb to keep plants alive. Plants are like friends, they only require natural care.