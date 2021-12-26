GameWorks closing locations including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — GameWorks has been a staple in the Las Vegas community and gaming world for decades and in a tweet, the company says it is closing its doors.
GameWorks location at Town Square is among the locations the company operates nationwide and is now closed.
The arcade, restaurant, and bar's Las Vegas location originally operated inside the Showcase Mall on The Strip for 15 years prior to moving to its Town Square location.
In a statement, the company blames the economic downturn during the pandemic on its closure.
Opening in July 1996, GameWorks operated until December 2021.
Thank you for the many years of memories! The past 20 months we have seen our business turned upside down-the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close— GameWorks, Inc. (@GameWorks) December 24, 2021
For general inquiries and questions please reach out to us via email at info@gameworks.com