Game over for All Net Arena project after commissioners' unanimous rejection

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The future of All Net Stadium hangs in the balance as a representative for the project, Chris Kaempfer, asked for a fourth extension of time to begin building that Clark County commissioners ultimately denied on Tuesday.

Kaempfer opened with a reminder that their previous extension was requested, and approved, back in November 2022, with an expiration date of September 6, 2023.

He said Tuesday that at the time commissioners were told that there would not be another extension needed. Kaempfer then asked the commissioners to consider, however, that a lot has transpired over the past year and the team needed an extension until December 6.

He ended his opening statements with the following.

"The bottom line is that permits, FAA approvals, all other required approvals are in place and active, construction financing is in place, and construction has commenced and will be pursued until completion."

Sami Real then said she wanted to clear up a few things said during these remarks. Real, the director of the department of comprehensive planning for Clark County said:

"There was a statement that all permits had been obtained and I just want to be clear the only permit that's been obtained is the early grading permit and that is not for the full scope of the grading. The full grading permit and any architectural plans have not been submitted to the building department."

"I also heard that they had commenced work so they shouldn't even be here. The truth of the matter is that the land use applications expired in September so they need these extensions of time," Real continued.

Various men then submitted their statements to the official record concerning the finances of the project in an attempt to show the commissioners that the money for the project is there and real.

Then, Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson spoke up between remarks.

He asked a financial investigator if he had documentation demonstrating his claims that the money for the project did exist within lines of credit and in accounts in different countries.

The investigator mentioned that one of his colleagues had access to such materials when Chairman Gibson interrupted.

"So what we have done here is we've extended the time so that these proofs could be made available to us. Not among people we don't know about. So that leaves us where we were a year ago."

He continues saying he was now exposing some concerns the commissioners have.

"What we really had hoped for is that with the additional time is that there would be money in accounts that are available for the applicant to begin to pay things but we are still hearing that the money is out there but it under the control of others."

After several more presentations from the All Net team and their supporters, including nearby condo associations and Sahara leadership, Commissioner Tick Segerblom issued a motion.

"This project has been dear to me since i was elected five years ago...but time and time again we have been asked 'one more year— two years, let's get this done.' We have followed the money all around the world and truthfully it hasn't happened...I am prepared to make a motion to deny at this point, it breaks my heart to do it."

Segerblom offered a cautious line of hope for the All Net team. He said he has five days to ask for a motion of reconsideration, if this money shows up somewhere where it is tangible.

"At some point you have to just do it...and we haven't been able to get there," Segerblom said of the project.

The commissioners then moved to a vote which was unanimous in denying another extension for a project a decade in the making.