The Nevada Legislature approved gambling on March 19, 1931, 87 years ago Monday.

The move was made in an attempt to help the state struggling with the Great Depression.

However, gambling was legal in Nevada before 1931. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the Legislature passed an anti-gambling bill in 1909, prohibiting it after being the only state with legalized gambling.

One of the arguments prohibiting gambling back in 1909 was that it made the state "the butt of ridicule and criticism all over the country," according to a Reno Evening Gazette editorial at the time.

But how times changed just decades later.