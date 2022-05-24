G2E convention returns to Las Vegas Strip in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The American Gaming Association's Global Gaming Expo, known as G2E, will be back in Las Vegas in October.

The convention, which brings an estimated 26,000 visitors to Las Vegas with an estimated economic impact of $42.1 million, is slated for Oct. 10-13 at the Venetian Expo center.

Called "the world's largest gathering of global, commercial, and tribal gaming professionals," G2E returned to the Strip in 2021 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, organizers announced pre-registration had opened for the 2022 convention that showcases new technology and innovation in the gaming industry.