Fugitive wanted on 43 sex crime charges apprehended by Nevada task force

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man wanted on 43 sex crime charges was apprehended by a Nevada fugitive task force this week, the U.S. Marshals Service announced in a press release.

Gordon Golding removed his ankle monitor and failed to appear in court in Phoenix, Ariz. to answer for the charges, officials said. He fled to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., where he was tracked down and arrested by the Nevada USMS Fugitive Task Force.

"Golding allegedly used his position as a kickboxing instructor to develop relationships with underage girls whom he then committed multiple sex acts with," according to the press release.

Among the 43 counts against Golding are charges of sexual abuse, sexual voyeurism, sexual conduct with a minor, and involving minors in a drug offense.

The 56-year-old will be extradited back to Arizona.

The USMS Fugitive Task Force includes members from different law enforcement agencies statewide who work "in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous and violent fugitives."