Frontline workers at Southern Hills Hospital honor man who died, donated organs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 39-year-old Jamie Massa, a Las Vegas area father who will help the lives of multiple people through organ donation, was thanked by doctors and nurses at Southern Hills Hospital.

He died from cardiac complications and wanted to be an organ donor to help others.

Frontline workers at Southern Hills Hospital said their goodbyes while performing an honor walk for Jamie on Thursday.

"If anybody knows my brother, they would say he is the most helpful and loving person," said his sister, Gina.

"The thing he loves the most in the world is his kids. I was told, what he is doing, is going to kids, so I know he would be happy."

Officials say there are currently 110,000 people in the country waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant -- including 600 Nevadans.