Frontier Airlines begins new, nonstop Las Vegas routes

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines this week takes off with four new, nonstop routes to Las Vegas from El Paso, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Wichita, Kansas.

Plus, later this month, Frontier begins nonstop service from McCarran International Airport (LAS) to two popular vacation destinations in Mexico: Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

Frontier now offers 44 nonstop destinations from Las Vegas, including two international routes. The new flights to Mexico represent Frontier’s commitment to expanding travel opportunities to exciting destinations while maintaining its ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach.

“We’re very excited bring more new flights to Las Vegas and offer an affordable travel option for folks from El Paso, Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Wichita to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has quickly become a preferred airline in Las Vegas with an established crew base, robust flight schedule and ultra-competitive fares and we look forward to welcoming Nevadans on our two new international routes later this month to the sunny beaches of Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, check out their website for the most updated schedule.