Frontier Airlines announces 5 new nonstop routes from Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines has announced five new nonstop routes via McCarran International Airport (LAS): Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Madison, Wisconsin; and Tucson, Arizona, beginning this August.

They are celebrating by offering introductory fares starting at $19*.

“We’re thrilled to expand in Las Vegas with five new nonstop routes,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world. We look forward to launching these new flights in August and welcoming southern Nevadans and visitors aboard to make unforgettable vacation memories.”

“We’re delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,” said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth. With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can’t wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they’ve come to expect.”

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.