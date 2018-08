A longtime Halloween tradition will not be happening at Circus Circus hotel-casino in 2018.

Egan Productions, which owns Fright Dome, told 13 Action News that Circus Circus informed them that it will not be moving forward with the event this season.

The statement continues:

While we regret this bad news, we are grateful to the people of Las Vegas for supporting Fright Dome over the past fifteen years. We look forward to many successful Halloween events in the future.

No other details have been released.