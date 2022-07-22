LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What would you do with over half-a-billion dollars?

$660 million should cover pretty much everything you had in mind!

That's the amount of Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot. While its illegal to play in the state of Nevada, hundreds of Nevadans had no problem making their way to the California border to try their luck.

“If I win it will be worth it," said Audray Canada, after waiting in line nearly in hour outside to play.

Some opt to play with the computer generated numbers, but others play with a different strategy.

“I play the same numbers all the time," said Ronnie Doyle. "The reason I do that is because sooner or later, I know that I’m going to be chosen.”

Doyle plays with numbers chosen by his daughters, and says he even came close to the Mega Millions once, as 3 of his lucky numbers were chosen.

“I believe I'll get four out of six this time, or even six out of six,” Doyle said.

The Mega Millions numbers will be picked tonight at 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.