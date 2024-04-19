Friday fireworks shows from the Plaza to light up downtown this summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even more attractions will be drawing visitors to downtown this summer.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate the start of every weekend in summer with a live fireworks show on Friday nights.

Inspired by the fireworks shows at Disneyland, the Plaza's Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks will light up the sky above downtown Las Vegas.

"The Plaza is known for its great fireworks on New Year's Eve and July 4th, but who says fireworks are only for those holidays?" said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. "This summer, we wanted to celebrate and give a gift to everyone downtown by sharing the excitement and fun of our fireworks shows with them every Friday night."

The fireworks shot from the Plaza’s towers will be visible to the thousands of tourists and locals in downtown Las Vegas as well as for miles beyond.

“The weekly fireworks show will amp up Fremont Street’s high-energy atmosphere to a new level," said Derek Stevens, CEO and owner of Circa Resort & Casino. "It’s a terrific addition for the entire neighborhood, providing another exciting reason for visitors to come downtown."

The fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. each Friday starting May 24 for Memorial Day weekend and run through Aug. 30 for Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.