French bulldogs seized from Vegas home will soon be adoptable

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A legal hold placed on 35 French bulldogs seized by Las Vegas police has been released and the dogs will soon be adoptable, according to a spokesperson with The Animal Foundation.

A few dogs are already available for adoption, but the others will become available as they pass medical and behavioral evaluations.

"If people are interested in adopting, they should closely monitor our adoption search page," said Kelsey Pizzi, communications manager with The Animal Foundation. Adoptions are done on a first come first serve basis and people usually line up outside before we open at 11 a.m."



Earlier this month, at least 39 dogs — 35 of them French bulldogs — were seized from a Henderson home in what police say was a "backyard breeding" operation. Four of the dogs were pregnant.

The Animal Foundation French bulldogs seized.

The dogs were discovered as police were serving a warrant in a drug investigation. Two men — Alberto Gonzalez-Fleites and Yankiel Gonzalez — were arrested for "various drug related offenses," police said.

