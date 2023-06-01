Fremont Street staple 'The Smashed Pig' gastropub closes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to posts from official "The Smashed Pig" gastropub accounts, the restaurant has closed this week.

"After an incredible journey on Fremont East, the unfortunate time has come for The Smashed Pig to say farewell," a post said on their Instagram account. "Thank you to everyone who's shared a meal or a few drinks with us over the years."

The restaurant appears to be a fan favorite from locals and visitors, earning an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars in reviews on Yelp, Google reviews and TripAdvisor.

"It's been a pleasure to have you," officials said.

Despite the closure, the restaurant teased possible news coming as they ended their social posts with, "keep an eye out for what's next."