Fremont Middle School reopens with new renovations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After two years of renovations, Fremont Middle School in the east valley reopened on the first day of school Monday.

The school was first built in 1955 and renovations began in 2021.

Principal Abigail Johnson said construction was delayed because of an underground aquifer.

“It feels like it was a long time coming,” said Johnson. “We were a little bit delayed in construction just because there actually was a big aquifer under what was the old Fremont so that did extend the timeline.”

Nearly 700 students are enrolled this school year and many were stepping onto the new campus for the first time Monday. For the past two years, students were learning at a temporary site.

“When you’re in a nice, newer space, I think it just changes the environment,” said Clark County School District Board of Trustee Brenda Zamora who represents District 8, where the school is located.

Fremont Middle School is a magnet school and Johnson said she wants to improve proficiency in math and science, in particular.

“We got a huge new robotic room so we’re pushing that,” said Johnson. “For our medical magnet programs for third year students and 2024, we’re going to be offering sports medicine and medicine technology.”

Johnson said one of her main goals this year is to make the middle school competitive with other middle schools.

She hopes the upgrades will set students up for a successful future.

“I want them to know they’re loved and cared for,” said Johnson. “If they need something they can come to us.”

Principal Johnson, Trustee Zamora and Superintendent Jesus Jara gave Channel 13 a tour of the new building Monday.