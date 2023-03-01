'FREEZE' operation started in Nye County focusing on reducing speeding, reckless driving

(KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's is starting a new operation that focuses on reducing speeding and reckless driving.

Operation "FREEZE", also known as Fatal Reduction Education and Enforcement to Zero Everyday, focuses on reducing speeding and reckless driving. Officials say this activity contributes to fatal accidents in Nye County.

The operation started because the office received a grant from the State of Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. The grant aims to put efforts into reducing speed on roadways.

According to information from the office, Operation FREEZE "will continue during the beginning, middle and end of every week through July of 2023."

"Slow down and save lives," the Nye County Sheriff's Office says.