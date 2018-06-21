HENDERSON (KTNV) - If you're looking for a place to kick back, relax, and have unobstructed views from the 215, you might be in luck.

An entire living room perched on the side of the freeway is turning a lot of heads on the westbound 215 beltway between Valle Verde Drive and Green Valley Parkway.

Someone set up a TV, couch, and several chairs up against a wall about 80-100 feet above the freeway. It's still a mystery who set it up or why.

What we do know is it's not easy to reach the location. Neighbors in Henderson living in an area behind the wall say there are fences, but it's not very accessible to the spot the furniture was dumped.

13 Action News was able to find an elementary school behind a park where it looks like the mystery people went through. There's a chair allowing you to climb the wall, which leads up to the other wall where the furniture is.

It's unclear when the furniture might be cleaned up, but we also found light fixtures and another end table near the school. So for whoever is putting the room together, their decorating days may not be over.