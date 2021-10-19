Free weekday parking for lunch in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Look for new “Lunch Spot Parking” signs in the city of Las Vegas downtown parking lots and streets during the week.

The city says it's starting a trial program that offers free parking Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All on-street meters in Fremont East will be free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, as well as parking in a dozen downtown lots in an area bounded by Stewart on the north, Las Vegas Boulevard on the west, Tenth Street on the east and Carson Avenue on the south.

The free parking program will continue until Dec. 31, 2021.

City officials say downtown offers several new and continuing restaurants to explore for lunch, and the free parking will make them even more enticing while supporting them to recover financially from the pandemic.

Designated downtown city parking lots and street metered parking spots are included in this trial program.

The Park on Fremont, El Cortez and Downtown Project are also contributing their parking lots to the effort, according to the city.