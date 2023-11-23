Free Thanksgiving meals served to unhoused individuals in Downtown

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is serving its 58th annual free Thanksgiving meal to more than 700 unhoused men, women and children at its dining hall in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

“Most of our clients have nowhere to go to get a hot meal,” said Executive Chef Jun Lao. “It’s very rewarding at the end of the day being able to provide for them.”

Chef Jun has been cooking up dishes for the homeless population in Las Vegas for the past 15 years with Catholic Charities. He said it takes about 3 days to prepare the Thanksgiving meal which includes mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, sweet potato pie, gravy and turkey.

Catholic Charities invites anyone in need of a Thanksgiving meal to its event beginning at 10 a.m. The St. Vincent Dining Hall in Downtown is at 1502 N. Main Street., North Las Vegas, NV, 89101.