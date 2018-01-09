Free teen tech center unveiled

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Kids around the Las Vegas valley have a new way to get their hands on technology that could end up shaping their futures.

A brand new "Teen Tech Center" opened at the Clark County Library this week. The center is funded by the Best Buy foundation and is one of only 13 similar centers in the country.

Teenagers can learn Photoshop, play with high-tech audio recording equipment, and explore other electronics, crafts, and activities. It comes at no cost to the kids or their families.

"It's really cool because kids who don't have enough money to pay for it, they can just come here," said Gabrielle Stockton, a 13-year-old who spent time at the Tech Center on its opening date.

The center is focused on preparing kids for success in technology-related fields. Mentors will be on hand to teach students about coding, engineering, and robotics.

"It's going to open so many door and so many new routes to kids that they didn't even know were possible," said Megan Nykodym who runs the teen services department for the Clark County Library.

The Best Buy Teen Tech Center will be open Monday to Thursday from 3:30pm to 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm. It's closed Fridays.