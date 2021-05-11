Free self parking at MGM Resorts coming to an end for visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Paid parking is headed back to the Las Vegas Strip.

During the pandemic, hotels and casinos on the Strip stopped charging for parking once they were allowed to reopen after the shutdown in March.

Now that tourists are returning to Las Vegas, MGM Resorts is bringing back paid parking to its Strip properties.

“Service and business needs are changing rapidly as Las Vegas continues its recovery. We’re focused on expanding our amenities and workforce to accommodate increasing numbers of guests as demand grows and visitation continues rising,” according to MGM.

The good news is that Las Vegas residents will still receive 3 hours of free self-parking.

PARKING DETAILS:

Paid Event Parking: Timed with Stanley Cup Playoffs: Return timed with VGK Stanley Cup Playoff games (tentatively May 19) Park Theatre shows, and other events at the following properties: Park MGM, NY-NY, ARIA, MGM Grand, Excalibur, Luxor and Mandalay Bay. Will be completely cashless.



Valet Parking: May 25 (ARIA, Vdara, Bellagio, MGM Grand); June 1 all Las Vegas Properties: May 25 : ARIA, Vdara, Bellagio, MGM Grand June 1: All MGM Resorts properties Remains complimentary for Gold, Platinum, and Noir M life Members. Will be completely cashless.

June 1 all Las Vegas Properties:

Paid Self-Parking: June 1 (All Las Vegas properties): June 1: All Las Vegas properties Locals are free for first three hours Free self-parking remains available to: Anyone who has ever served in the military (and spouse) through M life Rewards Military & Veterans Program M life Rewards members with current Pearl status or higher Current M life Rewards Mastercard holders



Having to pay for parking has been a sore spot for residents since hotel-casinos started charging in 2016.

PREVIOUS STORY: Petition seeks to stop paid parking on Strip

At this time, free parking is still available at non-MGM properties.