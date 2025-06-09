Free rooftop experience coming to the Strip in celebration of the ‘vibrant spirit of local Las Vegas culture'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A free cultural experience will overlook the Las Vegas Strip this June.

In collaboration with Mahalo Halo Las Vegas, BLVD Las Vegas plans to host an experience that “spotlights the heartbeat of Las Vegas culture, fusing music, art, food, and fashion from local tastemakers in a one-of-a-kind rooftop celebration,” according to organizers.

BLVD Las Vegas

Here’s what BLVD Las Vegas said guests can expect:



Fashion shows

Live performances and DJs curated by local talent

Dance performances

Local art installations and cultural pop-ups

A performance by Jessica Manalo from “The Voice”

Cultural celebrations

This experience will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 14 at BLVD Las Vegas Rooftop, located at 3747 S. Las Vegas Blvd. It is free to the public.