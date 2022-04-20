Free health screenings, vaccines offered for Walmart Wellness Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walmart pharmacies are welcoming the community to Walmart Wellness Day. On Saturday, dozens of pharmacies across the Valley will off free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu.

The initiative started in 2014 in an effort to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their healthy lifestyles.

Walmart is also teaming up with American Heart Association to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the Reclaim Your Rhythm campaign.

The event will take place on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CLICK HERE for a list of locations in Southern Nevada.