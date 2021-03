LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fifth year in a row, kids can get a free haircut when they read to their barbers.

It's happening March 1-3 as a part of Nevada Reading Week.

It all kicks off at Masterpiece Barber College, located at 3510 East Bonanza Road, on Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The city is urging all barbers in town to join in and make age-appropriate books available in their shops.