Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Just One Project is bringing free groceries to locals across the valley on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

According to a release The Just One Project partners with Three Square food bank to provide free groceries to areas with under-served populations.

Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021 as reported by Feeding America.

Groceries will be distributed via Pop Up & Give Mobile Markets at the locations marked below starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

JD Smith Middle School: 1880 E. Stanley Ave.,Las Vegas, NV 89030 Doolittle Complex: 1950 N. J. St. Las Vegas, NV 89106 Canyon Springs High School: 330 E. Alexander Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89032 Monaco Middle School: 1870 N. Lamont St., Las Vegas, NV 89115 Cortney Junior High School: 5301 E. Hacienda, Las Vegas, NV 89112 William Orr Middle School: 1562 E. Katie Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119 Spring Valley High School: 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147 Cristo Rey St. Viator: 2880 N. Van Der Meer St., Las Vegas, NV 89030 Hyde Park Middle School: 900 Hinson St., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Brinley Middle School: 2480 Maverick St., Las Vegas, NV 89128 Cimarron High School: 2301 N. Tenaya, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Ed Von Tobel Middle School: 2436 N. Pecos Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115 Ed. W. Clark High School: 4291 Pennwood, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Kenny Guinn Middle School: 4150 S. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89103