Free financial advice for 1 October victims

Financial advisors from across the nation are offering a unique, free service called The Las Vegas Survivors Project to the approximate 532 claimants to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund (LVVF).

LVVF recently announced that more than $31.4 million has been donated to help the families of the deceased and survivors of the 1 October tragedy. Distribution of these funds began this month. Approximately 40 registered financial advisors from various states, including Nevada and California, have agreed to provide a minimum of four hours of free financial advice to any of the LVVF recipients as part of The Las Vegas Survivors Project. A Legal Aid Center attorney is on-site daily at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The purpose of the Survivors Project, established in early February, is to offer sound guidance and financial expertise to those who receive a distribution. The Survivors Project is comprised of members of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard and three other fee-only groups that do not sell insurance or investment products. The effort was organized by Knut A. Rostad, President of the Institute for the Fiduciary Standard, and Benjamin Edwards, Associate Professor of Law at the UNLV Boyd School of Law. Las Vegas-based financial planner Greg Phelps offers a unique perspective as a 1 October survivor and volunteer in the project.

LVVF recipients can locate a pro bono financial advisor by going to the Project’s website and searching under the list of financial advisors. Volunteer advisors are listed by state but it is not necessary to be in the same state as the advisor.

The Las Vegas Strong Resiliency Center serves as a free, one-stop resource and referral hub for anyone impacted by 1 October including survivors, family members of victims, responders and anyone dealing with effects from the attack including hotel workers, taxi cab drivers or bystanders who tried to help victims. An online intake form is posted on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center’s website. Staff will follow up with you to assess needs, connect you with available resources you may be eligible for, and provide updates. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.