Free family-friendly Henderson pool party happening June 21

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The official start to summer is June 21, and a Henderson firefighter association is throwing a family-friendly pool party to kick off the season and offer both fun activities and safety lessons.

Henderson Professional Firefighters Local 1883 is hosting their Super Safe Summer '23 kickoff party at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 and end at 7 p.m.

The event will feature "open swim sessions, bounce houses, face paintings, and delicious offerings from various local food trucks," according to the party flier.

“With the alarming statistics of 23 children losing their lives in hot cars across the nation in 2021 and 10 fatal drownings right here in our own community last year, it is crucial to raise awareness about the dangers of leaving children unattended in both scenarios. We look forward to having parents and their children participate in this event to ensure everyone is equipped with the knowledge needed to have a fun and safe summer," said Dan Pentkowski, president of the Henderson Professional Fire Fighters.

The party is being held at 1575 West Galleria Drive in Henderson.