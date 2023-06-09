Free drone classes offered at new tech center at open house June 10

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Becker Tech, a new technology facility in Las Vegas, is offering free classes to children and adults in a variety of programs that staff will feature at an open house on Saturday. Classes include drones, video editing, 3D printing, Esports, podcasting, DJ mixing and more.

“This is the first tech center that the City of Las Vegas has opened up, so we’re very excited for that,” said Priscilla Scott, the recreation coordinator at the Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology Center.

Children and adults to explore fields in coding, content creation, and aviation. The Drone Soccer program is designed as an introduction to the aviation industry. Students learn how to build drones, code drones, fly drones, and then compete recreationally in a 5-on-5 match.

“My 6-year-old son, Connor has gotten really good at it,” Scott said.

Families are invited to discover the newest community center in the city of Las Vegas during June and July, and sign up for one free class per person. The Ernest and Betty Becker Family Technology Center, located at 2221 Maverick St., is hosting two open houses ― Saturday, June 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit Becker Tech.