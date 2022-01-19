Free COVID-19 tests available for order online

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A billion COVID-19 tests are now available as the Biden Administration officially launched a website accepting orders on Wednesday.

The tests can be ordered at COVIDtests.gov. As of now, there will be a limit of four tests per household. It will take within seven to 12 days to be shipped. There is no cost to place an order.

Most Americans with private insurance can also buy at-home tests online or in stores. Customers are encouraged to keep the receipt just in case it is needed to make a claim to get a refund for the test. Insurers must pay for up to eight tests each month for every person who is covered on a policy. However, a refund will not be offered if a test was purchased before January 15.

The White House anticipated some glitches when the website went live on Tuesday, but anyone with issues ordering a test can submit a service request at emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry.

To place an order, go to COVIDtests.gov.

