LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A free Community Resource Fair will be hosted by the C.O.O.L. Summer Program, according to organizers.

Image Credit: C.O.O.L. Summer Program

Organizers said that "access to services including medical, dental, insurance, education, employment opportunities, and more" will be available to attendees.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 11 and 18 at Clark High School's cafeteria, located at 4291 Pennwood Avenue with entry off of Sirius Avenue.