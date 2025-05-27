Free adult vaccines and health services provided to Las Vegas adults at upcoming event — What SNHD recommends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is inviting adults to take charge of their health by providing free vaccines and health services at the Adult Immunization Outreach Event.

SNHD said that every year, around 50,000 adults in the U.S. die from diseases that vaccines can prevent. They went on to say that many adults aren’t aware that they may still be at risk, or that vaccine immunity can wear off over time. SNHD recommends staying up-to-date on vaccines, which is not only safe but often required for travel, work, school, and more.

The Adult Immunization Outreach Event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 29 at the Fremont Public Health Center, located at 2830 E. Fremont Street.

This event is open to the public. SNHD said most insurance plans will cover the costs, and vaccines for adults may be reduced or free of cost depending on availability.

SNHD said recommended adult vaccines include chickenpox (varicella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus (HPV), influenza (Flu), measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), meningococcal, pneumonia, shingles, and tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap). Some vaccines may need boosters or have different recommended vaccination schedules. <b>Click here for additional information</b> on adult vaccines.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their immunization records if available, but they are not required to do so.