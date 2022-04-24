Watch
France’s two presidential contenders: Who’s proposing what

Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PARIS (AP) — It’s crunch time for voters in France as centrist incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is meeting far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen of the National Rally at the ballot box for Sunday’s final presidential vote.

With foreign policy an issue as war ravages Europe’s east, along with worries over inflation in one of the world’s biggest economies, the stakes could not be higher.

They have opposing views on support for Ukraine, France's role in the EU and NATO, renewable energy, and Muslim headscarves.

