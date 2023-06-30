Fourth of July travel plans plagued with delays, cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flight delays and cancellations are creeping into passenger itineraries as Friday takes off as the busiest travel day of the Fourth of July weekend.

“My travel luck hasn’t been the best,” said Evan Foloand, a Navy service member planning to visit family in Utah. “I was delayed last year, so I sort of expected it.”

Foloand said he flew from Naples, Italy to Munich, Germany, but his flight from Munich to the States was delayed. By the time he landed in Denver, severe weather led to more flight delays and cancellations. He rerouted to Las Vegas, grabbed a bite to eat on the Strip during his multi-hour-long layover, then boarded a bus to St. George.

Foloand is one of 17.7 million passengers TSA expects to screen between June 29 and July 5. About 2.8 million travelers are expected on Friday alone, what’s projected to be the busiest travel day in the holiday period. The volume breaking records of the number of passengers in one day.

Travelers continue to book flights despite the holiday troubles airlines experience. While weather is usually the culprit for flight delays and cancellations, the CEO of United Airlines criticized the Federal Aviation Administration for canceling several flights. The agency cited staffing shortages within air traffic control centers nationwide. However, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg defended his department.

“Statistics make clear that FAA availability issues are not even close to being the number one cause of delays and cancellations,” Buttigieg said.

Harry Reid International Airport plans to welcome millions of visitors to Las Vegas over the long holiday weekend, but officials are also preparing locals who plan to get away. Last month, the airport opened a new economy lot with 1,100 spaces added next to the Terminal 1 parking garage; however, spokesperson Joe Rajchel said that even though the lot is new, it fills up fast.

“We encourage people to get here at least two hours before their flight so that they have enough time to park and go through security,” Rajchel said.

Officials also suggest parking at Terminal 3 and taking the shuttle over to Terminal 1. They are also urging passengers to check their bags ahead of time. Fireworks, firecrackers, bang snaps, and sparklers are prohibited in checked and carry-on luggage.