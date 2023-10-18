Four people displaced by house fire in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a southeast valley house early Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Firefighters received calls for a building fire that broke out at a single-family residence in the 5400 block of Conville Avenue at 3:41 a.m. The first unit arrived within six minutes of the initial call and found a single-story, single-family dwelling with smoke and flames from the patio.

Firefighters also noted that the flames had possibly extended inside the residence. The fire was extinguished "within 12 minutes of arrival," according to CCFD.

A house search was also conducted, though crews found no injuries to civilians or crews. The American Red Cross is assisting four people displaced from their homes in the incident.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be "accidental," and the dollar loss is estimated at $50,000.