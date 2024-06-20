Founders Coffee partners with Vegas Pet Rescue Project to help animals find forever homes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the rest of June, Founders Coffee is offering a specially crafted drink, the Strawberry Ice Cream Latte. A portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Vegas Pet Rescue Project to help one animal each month find a forever home. This month’s featured dog is Sky, a Husky-Staffordshire Terrier mix.

Sky is about a year old and was surrendered to the rescue group by an elderly couple who could no longer keep up with her activity level.

Tina Hayes from Vegas Pet Rescue Project said all funds raised go directly to the animals, covering medical care such as spaying or neutering, vaccines, microchip replacements, and food during their stay in a foster home.

“If you foster with Vegas Pet Rescue Project, we try to provide everything—the food, bedding, crates and even help with training. All we ask for is a safe, loving home,” Hayes said.

Visit Founders Coffee throughout June to enjoy a Strawberry Ice Cream Latte and help Sky find her forever home. For more information about Sky or other animals in need of forever homes, visit the Vegas Pet Rescue Project website here.