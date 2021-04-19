Foundation for Recovery helping addicts in Las Vegas on path to recovery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Battling addiction is not an easy task for many people who have struggled with alcohol and drugs.

For many, this is an ongoing situation they have to deal with, but the first step is always to recognize you need help.

Alcohol, opioids, and other drugs can easily become an addiction and recovery is a steep long road.

Will Allphin knows that very well. He was a successful aerospace engineer and after a surgery, opioids and alcohol became a constant in his life, until he decided to put a stop to it.

Now, years later, he is part of the Foundation for Recovery, an organization in Las Vegas that helps others battling addiction.

During April the National Month of Alcohol Awareness, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health published that nearly 20 million Americans struggle with some sort of addiction.

Every case is different, but one of the ways to know if alcohol or drugs are interfering with your life is if you’re putting more time into the substance than to your work or personal relations.

Here is a list of organizations and agencies that you can call for help.

