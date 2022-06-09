FOUND: Las Vegas police located 11-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department gave an update on Thursday evening that Trenton has been located safely.

Earlier on Thursday around 5:09 a.m., Las Vegas police said they were searching for an 11-year-old boy who was missing and considered endangered.

Trenton Mackintrush was last seen Wednesday, police said. He was wearing a gray, short-sleeved T-shirt with black sleeves, black sweatpants with white designs, white tennis shoes, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

Mackintrush stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Please assist us in locating 11-year-old Trenton Mackintrush. He was last seen on June 8.



Click on the photos for more information. pic.twitter.com/Sc7XyUdsVQ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 9, 2022

According to police, the child "might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's missing person detail at 702-828-2907 (during business hours) or call 702-828-3111. The missing persons detail can be reached by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.