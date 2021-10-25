Fort Apache Road widening project begins in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — County Commissioner Justin Jones kick-started a new road construction project Monday morning which will add lanes for vehicles and bicyclists along Fort Apache Road in the southwest valley.

The project will widen Fort Apache Road between Huntington Cove Parkway and Warm Springs Road to create two lanes for vehicles plus a bicycle lane on each side of the road, according to Clark County.

Much of the current roadway has one traffic lane in each direction.

“More than 17,000 residents drive this part of Ft. Apache every day,” Jones said. “This project will make the road safer and more efficient for drivers and bicyclists, who today often share one crowded lane.”

The project is expected to be finished in summer 2022 and will also include storm-drain improvements and traffic signal upgrades.

Aggregate Industries is the contractor on the project.