Formula 1 paving moves to Harmon, Sands, Koval, and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 officials are announcing road closures for the next phase of road paving, which is scheduled to start on Sunday.

The next section will be at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard starting on Sunday at 9 p.m. and last through Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.

Officials said eastbound traffic on Harmon from the I-15 will be allowed to turn south or north onto Las Vegas Boulevard. Westbound traffic on Harmon will be allowed to turn north onto Las Vegas Boulevard but not south.

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes and won't be allowed to turn east onto Harmon. Northbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be moved to two lanes on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

The following week, paving will move to Sands Avenue between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard. That's scheduled to last from Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. until Friday, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Officials said westbound traffic on Sands Avenue will be reduced to a single lane through the intersection of Sands and Koval. Traffic will not be allowed to turn south onto Koval. When motorists pass the intersection, officials said westbound traffic on Sands won't be able to turn into The Palazzo Parking Garage.

Eastbound traffic on Spring Mountain Road will be reduced to one lane from the I-15 through Las Vegas Boulevard. A single lane will continue for traffic eastbound on Sands Avenue and won't be allowed to north into the Wynn Tower Suites entry. Traffic won't be allowed to continue east through Sands and Koval and will be directed to turn south onto Koval Lane.

Northbound traffic on Koval Lane will be reduced to a single lane from Krueger Drive to Sands Avenue. Northbound traffic on Koval Lane will not be allowed to turn west onto Sands and will be directed to turn east.

You can see the full track paving schedule below.