Former top recruit for UNLV basketball waives right to trial in deadly crash case

ZAON COLLINS
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jun 01, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former recruit for UNLV's basketball program, Zaon Collins, waived the right to trial according to Thursday court documents.

Zaon Collins is accused in a deadly crash that killed a 52-year-old on Fort Apache near Blue Diamond roads on December 30, 2020.

Police say Collins was intoxicated, driving nearly 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. He faces felony charges of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death.

Collins was a player at Bishop Gorman High School.

Thursday court documents shows that his district court appearance is scheduled on June 8 at 9:30 a.m.

