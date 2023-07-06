Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to speak at Las Vegas event

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 13:03:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a Las Vegas area church on Saturday.

In a press release, Trump's campaign announced the former president would speak at a Nevada volunteer recruitment event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at a church in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Fervent: A Calvary Chapel is hosting the event in the area of Torrey Pines Drive and Craig Road.

Additional information about the event was not immediately released by campaign staff.

