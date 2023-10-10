Former President Donald Trump files for Nevada GOP Presidential Caucus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Republic Party announced on Tuesday morning that former President Donald Trump has formally filed to join the First in the West Nevada Caucus.

"I am honored to officially file to run in the First in the West Nevada Caucus," Trump said in a statement. "Taking back the White House and defeating Crooked Joe Biden in the Silver State will send a strong signal that the America First movement grows more powerful every day,"

Trump officially signed the ballot after committing to the caucus last month, which is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024, two days after the state's presidential preference primary.

After two long-shot candidates filed for the election in Nevada, the state is required to administer a Republican primary. So far, Vivek Ramaswamy is the only other Republican candidate who has filed for the Nevada caucus.

Any candidates who participate in the Feb. 6 state-run primary is barred from participating in the caucus on Feb. 8, according to rules approved by the Nevada GOP.