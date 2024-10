LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former One Direction member Liam Payne is dead after the Argentinian state police confirmed he fell from the third floor of his hotel room, as reported by ABC news.

According to reports, Payne was found dead by paramedics. He was staying at the Casa Sur hotel in Palermo.

Payne joined One Direction in 2010 after the band formed on the show "X Factor." The English singer was 31.

This is a developing story. Check back with KTNV for more updates.