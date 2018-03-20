Former Nevada corrections officer sentenced for bringing meth into prison

A former Nevada corrections officer has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine into a state prison outside Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada Attorney General's Office, 29-year-old George McMurry, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to one felony count of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner and one felony count of transport of a controlled substance.

The incidents occurred between January and February 2016 when McMurry worked as a correctional officer for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

In a prior hearing, McMurry pleaded guilty for his role in introducing a controlled substance, meth, into Southern Desert Correctional Center, which is off Cold Creek Road northwest of Las Vegas. The crime was uncovered by the Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General through the surveillance of inmate phone calls.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt sentenced McMurry to 2 to 4 years in prison for each of his two counts. Both counts will be run concurrent to each other.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Department of Corrections, Office of the Inspector General. The Office of the Nevada Attorney General prosecuted this case.