Former McDonald's employee sentenced after spitting in customer's drink

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former McDonald's employee has been sentenced after spitting in a customer's coffee.

The incident happened in Dec. 2020 at the restaurant located on Tropicana and Jones.

13 Investigates first broke the story over two years ago.

Customer Cynthia Baer told our Darcy Spears she was going through the drive-thru when employee Felicia O'Neal cut her off while she was trying to place her order. Bear said she then asked to speak to a supervisor.

After receiving her order, Baer said she wasn't concerned until she was nearly finished with her coffee and that it contained mucous and saliva. Baer said she tested positive for COVID-19 five days later.

The franchise owner told Channel 13 at the time that they had investigated the matter and the O'Neal no longer worked for them and that it was an unacceptable incident.

O'Neal was arrested in July 2022 and charged with adulterating food.

She received a suspended sentenced and is set to be on probation for a year. Clark County officials said she must also disclose the conviction to any future employers if she choose to continue working in the food industry.