Former Las Vegas teacher sentenced for sharing child pornography on social media

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former second-grade Las Vegas teacher was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, between April 11, 2021 and Aug. 23, 2021, 38-year-old Alexander Scott Derringer shared over 130 child pornography files through two seperate accounts on Kik messenger.

Officials said 59 of those files were owned by Derringer— compiling of 2,584 images and 269 videos of minors as young as infants.

In June 2024, Derringer pleaded guilty to one count of distributions of child pornography.

He will serve nine years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

“Mr. Derringer abused his position of public trust to prey on those we expected him to protect,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans of the FBI Las Vegas Division.

Every time child pornography is viewed on the internet, it re-victimizes a child. The sexual exploitation of children is among the most unscrupulous crimes we investigate, and today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that the FBI and our partners will work tirelessly to protect children from abuse and exploitation.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online through this link.