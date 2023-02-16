Watch Now
Former Las Vegas Medicaid provider gets jail time over fraud conviction

Posted at 5:19 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 20:19:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The owner of Las Vegas-based Medicaid provider is sentenced to serve almost a year in jail after being convicted of submitting false claims and failing to maintain adequate records.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said this happened between Dec. 31, 2017 and Dec. 26, 2018 and involved 64-year-old Tonda Renee Ward and her company, Southwestern Health Solutions.

The Attorney General's office says the investigation began after a report from Nevada Medicaid's Surveillance and Utilization Review Unit stated Southwestern was billing as though its service providers were rendering more than 24 hours of service per day.

They also submitted false documentation to Medicaid on behalf of a physician who never worked for the company, prosecutors said.

Ward was also ordered to pay $775,000 in restitution, costs, and penalties, as well as an additional $25,000.

