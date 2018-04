SCOTTSDALE, AZ - An Arizona man launched a website that will allow you to check to see if any of your online accounts have been compromised.

John Sabo started FreeHackReport.com to help people protect themselves.

"As a former hacker myself, I understand the challenges in data security," said Sabo.

Sabo says he knows the interworkings of the web.

"My goal is to have as many people view their data, understand it and protect themselves and therefore taking the power back out of the attacker," said Sabo.

Sabo has more than two billion profiles filled with everything from email passwords to dating app preferences and the most terrifying – Paypal, Amazon, Hulu, sites with sensitive information.

We walked in skeptical.

But then Sabo pulled out several pages of employee emails.... complete with names, passwords and the sites hacked.

“That was basically a very large breach that was intercepted from a Russian hacker website."

Individuals are not just vulnerable. The city of Phoenix has its own cybersecurity specialists fending off attacks daily.

Last year there were more than 120 million new types of malicious software. Software sabo says is easy for the average joe to find.

“it's a lot easier. Instead of trying to make the money in traditional business or have a job you can make so much easier just by breaching people.”

You can check if any of your passwords are known to someone other than yourself by visiting his website.